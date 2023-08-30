Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 30

A day after a teenage girl was shot dead by an armed youth, who had allegedly been stalking her for the past six months, the accused shot himself in Kotli Adliwal village on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Dalbir Singh of Dinewali village in Ajnala sub division was admitted to Ajnala Civil Hospital. He had shot himself in the stomach and his condition was stated to be serious, said Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO Ajnala police station here.

Earlier, the police arrested his accomplice identified as Daljit Singh of Raipur Kalan village while another unknown accomplice was still absconding. An FIR was registered against under Sections 302 (murder), 34 of IPC and Section 25/27-54-59 of Arms Act against the trio.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, SHO added.

The girl’s father told the police that his 13-year-old daughter was living with her aunt at Jaggiwali village for the past two months. He said accused Dalbir Singh had been stalking her for the past six months. He added that yesterday he along with his wife had gone to meet their daughter in the evening.

He said the girl, her aunt and the latter’s mother-in-law were sitting in verandah when the accused barged into the house, shot the girl with a pistol and fled the spot. She suffered a bullet injury on the right side of neck. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The girl’s mother alleged that the accused had been stalking and harassing her daughter for six months. As he did not stop even after repeated interventions, they sent the girl to her aunt’s house at Jaggiwal village. The accused followed her there.

Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO Ajnala, said raids were on to nab Dalbir Singh and his unknown accomplice. He said the police arrested his one accomplice Daljit Singh in this connection.