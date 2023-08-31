Day after killing teenaged girl, ‘stalker’ shoots self; hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

A day after a teenaged girl was shot dead by a youth who had allegedly been stalking her for the past six months, the suspect shot himself in Kotli Adliwal village of Ajnala subdivision on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Dalbir Singh of Dinewali village, has been admitted to the Ajnala Civil Hospital. He had shot himself in the stomach and his condition was serious, said Ajnala SHO Mukhtiyar Singh.

Earlier, the police arrested his accomplice Daljit Singh of Raipur Kalan village, while another unidentified accomplice is still on the run. An FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the trio.

The police have recovered the weapon used to shoot the girl, the SHO said.

The victim's father had told the police that his 13-year-old daughter had been living with her aunt in Jaggiwali village for the last two months. Dalbir had been stalking her for the last six months, he added.

Dalbir had shot the victim on the right side of her neck when she was sitting in the verandah of her aunt's house yesterday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The victim's mother said that the reason her daughter had been sent to her aunt's was that the accused did not stop stalking her despite repeated warnings. "But he followed her here as well and killed her yesterday," she added.

SHO Mukhtiyar Singh said raids were being conducted to arrest Dalbir's unidentified accomplice.