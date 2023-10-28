Drone along with drugs seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

A drone along with a packet containing narcotics was seized by security agencies near the International Border in Tarn Taran sector on Saturday morning.

Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Wan village.

During the search, at about 8.30 am, a drone along with a battery and a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 407 grams of heroin was found from the fields adjacent to the village.

The seized drone is a China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, according to statement issued by the BSF.

