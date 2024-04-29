Fazilka man, wife booked for duping people of Rs 56.52L

Fazilka, April 28
Neeraj Arora and his wife Rubi Arora of Fazilka have been booked for duping gullible persons to the tune of Rs 56.52 lakh through a cooperative society from 2015 to 2017.
A case under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the husband-wife duo on the complaint of office of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Fazilka.
In a letter to Fazilka SSP, office of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies stated that nine agents, through whom money was deposited, submitted affidavits on January 10 alleging that “Indira Thrift and Credit NA Cooperative Society” had opened branches in several villages between March 20, 2015, and November 20, 2017.
The firm opened different types of account and received money from their customers. The cooperative society also issued pass books and made some incomplete credit entries into the accounts of customers, reads the letter.
Later, the cooperative society issued cheques and assured to return the amount in due course of time. However, when customers demand their money, the duo started making lame excuses and shut all branches in December 2017.
