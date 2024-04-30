Fire breaks out in house, roof collapses

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

A fire broke out in a house late last night in Panniwala Mahla village, 37km from here, destroying all the goods and cash kept in the house.

The cause of the fire is said to be due to a short circuit.

The family said they had gone to the field yesterday to harvest wheat and at around 4 pm, they got information that their house was on fire. On return, they saw that the roof of their house had collapsed while other households were turned to ashes. The family said they work as daily-wage labourers and the fire damaged the wheat kept for personal use.

Sarpanch Ratan Jeet assured that he will make every effort to get compensation from the administration for the victims.

