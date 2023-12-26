Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, December 26

A layer of dense fog was witnessed over the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday morning, as the temperature dropped to almost 7 degrees in the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Morning visuals from Delhi’s India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung and Anand Vihar areas showed them engulfed in dense fog with low visibility.

Residents sought refuge in night shelters across various parts of the national capital as the cold wave intensified on the intervening night of Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday morning released satellite images showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Visuals from UP's Moradabad, Kanpur showed a thick layer of fog bringing down visibility to almost zero.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport experienced delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights due to dense fog, as per the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data on Tuesday morning.

Sources suggested that the fog is likely to affect more flights in the day.

Meanwhile, a passenger advisory issued by the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning said, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

