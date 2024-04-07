Tarn Taran: Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 6

The Valtoha police today arrested four of the five accused who had allegedly paraded a 55-year-old woman naked in this border village a few days back.

The Punjab State Commission for Women has taken serious note of the incident and served a notice on the district police. SSP Ashwani Kapur in a press conference held here today said as the son of the victim had married a girl in court, the family attacked the woman, beat her up and forcibly removed her clothes. She had to take shelter at a far-off location. Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Ashwani Kapur said the victim was not paraded naked but her clothes were torn and removed forcibly and she had run to take shelter at another place.

The accused also posted a video of the same, which went viral on the social media.

SSP Ashwani Kapur said five persons had been booked on March 3, though the incident took place on March 31. He said the police had to repeatedly pursue the victim to get her statement recorded.

The SSP further said Kulwinder Kaur Mani, her two sons Sharanjit Singh Shanni , Gurcharan Singh and their associate Shanni, all of Valtoha, had been booked and arrested. One unidentified person is absconding, he said and added that the police would reply to the notice served by the commission soon.

