Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 5

A 55-year-old woman resident of Valtoha was attacked and paraded naked in the village allegedly by the parents of her daughter-in-law. The victim’s son had married the girl last month.

This incident happened on March 31 and the police registered a case under Sections 354, 354-B, 354-D, 323, and 149 of the IPC on April 3.

Valtoha SHO Sunita Bawa said the accused in the case had been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, her sons — Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh — besides two unidentified persons.

The son of the victim had been missing since then. The victim was at her home on the night of March 31 when she was attacked by the accused.

She alleged that the accused after attacking her, torn her clothes and paraded her naked.

The SHO said the accused were absconding and the police were conducting raids in their possible hideouts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran