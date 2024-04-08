NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 7

Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Delina Khongdup visited the family of a 55-year-old woman, who was paraded naked at Valtoha village by parents of her daughter-in-law. The victim’s son had married the girl last month.

She praised Valtoha SHO Sunita Rani, who tackled the sensitive case carefully and nabbed four of the five accused. Khongdup also lauded a shopkeeper, who came to the rescue of the victim.

Former chairman of the SC/ST Commission, Vijay Sampla, too visited the family. A team of the judicial officers led by Pratima Arora Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary DLSA also met the victim at Valtoha village.

Recently, Akashdeep Singh, son of the 55-year-old woman, had solemnised court marriage with the girl of the same village.

CM mute spectator: Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for using Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh’s Khatkar Kalan village to promote corrupt practices adopted by tainted and jailed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is involved in a liquor scandal.

Jakhar said the CM should have led his MLAs to keep fast at Tarn Taran where a woman was disrobed and paraded naked with the government remaining a mute spectator for 15 days and counting.

Jakhar cautioned the CM to not play with the sentiments of Punjabis for his political motives. — TNS

