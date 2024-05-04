‘Gang war’ averted in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 3

The Sriganganagar police today claimed to have averted a gangwar between two groups who were allegedly active in illegal sand mining.

Nine held with illegal weapons

The police received a tip-off that the gangs — led by Kuljeet Rana, alias Baba, and Gurjeet Singh, alias Janta — were set to enter into a violent clash. The police conducted massive raids in different areas and arrested nine gang members along with a huge quantity of illegal weapons.

Police sources said the two gangs came face to face over lakhs of rupees, having earlier uploaded videos on social media threatening to kill each other. A fortnight ago, Bablu Bhat of Gurjeet’s gang was kidnapped by Kuljeet’s gang. He was taken to a rural cremation ground and his hands and legs were broken.

Seeing the rivalry between the two gangs escalating to dangerous levels, the police began raiding their hideouts yesterday, continuing them until early Friday.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav told the media that Ramandeep Singh alias Ramna, Sandeep Kumar Hooda, Manohar Prasad, Ajay Nayak and Prem Nayak were chased and caught by a police team while fleeing in a car. Meanwhile, Gurjeet Singh, who was traveling in another vehicle, managed to escape, along with Hamjot Singh, one of his accomplices.

The Matili Rathan police team arrested Gurpreet Singh Bittu with a .12 bore country-made pistol. The Jawaharnagar police also arrested Baba gang leader Kuljeet Singh Rana yesterday. About one-and-a-half dozen cases of attempt-to-murder, robbery and assault are registered against him.

Sadar police team arrested Amarveer Singh with a .12 bore country-made pistol and the Chunawadh police arrested Sandeep Kumar with a .12 bore country-made pistol.

A total of five pistols, a large quantity of cartridges, swords, sticks and rods were seized during the arrest of the members of both gangs.

SP Yadav said the police personnel who caught the gang members would be suitably rewarded.

