Grenade fired from moving car, reveals Mohali CCTV footage

Mohali, May 11
The CCTV footage of the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence wing in Sector 77 here shows that the grenade was launched from a moving car. The 38-second CCTV footage, taken from the compound of an opposite building, shows a moving car slowing down and a projectile being fired from it. There is a trail of flash and the impact of the grenade on the wall, causing vibration in the footage. Two motorcyclists are also seen near the road.
The footage showed that the attackers left towards Airport Road. Due to darkness, the number of occupants and their identity remained unclear. It has now emerged that the suspects threw off the Russian-make launcher just a kilometre away from the spot near the Advocates Cooperative Society in Sector 76. Meanwhile, the police have detained several persons, but it did not confirm any arrest in the case.
Sources said intense questioning of the two suspects detained from Ambala was under way, but the police did not disclose any detail.
“CCTV footage is being extensively analysed to find out about the suspects involved. Forensic experts are being roped in to further develop on clues regarding the case. Raids have been conducted across the state and possible suspects are being rounded up and questioned,” said a press release. Cops are focusing on CCTV footage and mobile phone data and forensic evidence to analyse the incident. — TNS
Nishan Singh held in another case
The Faridkot police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested Nishan Singh in another case. There were rumours of Nishan Singh being one of the key suspects in the Mohali grenade attack, but the Faridkot police denied any such link. Balkishan Singla, SP (D), Faridkot, said they had no information so far that Nishan Singh was linked with the Mohali attack, but they were probing the matter.
