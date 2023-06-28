Gurdwara Bill sent for Governor’s nod

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Vidhan Sabha during its two-day special session last week, has been sent to the Governor for his approval. The Bill relates to the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple by a particular channel.

The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill regarding the appointment of the state DGP has also been sent to the Governor.

Sources told The Tribune that the two other Bills passed by the Assembly—the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Protection of Services) Amendment Bill and the Punjab University Laws Amendment Bill—have not been sent to the Governor yet.

Through the latter Bill, the posts of chancellor of state universities is to be handed over to the CM. The Bill would reduce powers of the Governor. These Bills would be sent for approval soon, a senior officer said.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has already said that he would get the Bills examined for their constitutional validity before taking any decision. The ball is now in the Governor’s court and it needs to be seen whether he approves the Bills, keeps his decision pending, or sends these back to the state government.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also met and appealed to the Governor not to approve the Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill.

The SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed the Bill was a direct interference of the government into Sikh affairs.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, has remained steadfast in its assertion that all channels should get the right to broadcast Gurbani from the Golden Temple.