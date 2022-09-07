Happy Malaysia named prime accused in Ludhiana blast case

Chandigarh, September 6
The NIA that is probing the Ludhiana court bomb blast case has nominated Malaysia-based Harpreet Singh as the prime accused and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on him.
Earlier, a Germany-based terrorist, Jaswinder Singh Multani, had been named as a conspirator in the case.
Harpreet, also known as Happy Malaysia, is said to have hatched the conspiracy, provided logistics and funded the terror operation.
In May this year, the NIA and Ludhiana police nabbed nine persons in different operations. The arrested included a juvenile who was an expert in generating Internet calls. The police had claimed the explosive device was delivered from Pakistan via a drone.
The name of Happy Malaysia has figured in the case for the first time. Multani was also named in the planting of an IED outside the Burail Jail, Chandigarh, on April 24 this year.
