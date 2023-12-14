In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Archit Watts
Muktsar, December 13
The number of dengue patients has increased almost nine times in Muktsar district during the last three months. The district has recorded 775 cases till December 12. The count was 87 on September 9.
Notably, there is no particular season for dengue but usually, the number of cases increase between July and November.
An official in the Health Department said with the onset of winters, the number of fresh cases starts declining.
“The larvae of mosquitoes causing dengue does not survive in temperatures below 20°C. Now, the foggy season has also started and the number of fresh cases will dip further,” he added.
He said: “Presently, two or three fresh cases are being reported daily.”
Most of the cases are being reported from urban areas. Luckily, no one has died of dengue in the district so far.
