Key Seat: Kabaddi players lock horns in Dirba battlefield

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Dirba, February 6

Two kabaddi heavyweights have locked horns in the Dirba Assembly constituency and they are likely to eat into the votes of each other.

Gulzar Singh Moonak, a prominent kabaddi player in the area, is contesting on the SAD ticket, while his senior in the game, Soma Singh, is in the electoral field on the SAD (Sanyukt) ticket.

Soma Singh, SAD (Sanyukt) nominee Getting good response I am getting a good response as neither AAP nor the Congress nor the SAD have brought development to the area. Our party is the beacon of hope.

“Soma is my senior in kabaddi and I respect him. I would never target him personally, as I have always respected my senior players. But I will expose his party, the SAD (Sanyukt), which is hand in glove with the BJP,” said Moonak.

The two candidates have been attracting a good number of youth. Besides attacking each other’s political outfits, they accuse sitting AAP legislator Harpal Singh Cheema of failing to develop the segment.

“I am getting a good response as neither AAP nor the Congress nor the SAD have brought development to the area. Our party is the beacon of hope. Apart from politics, the youth discuss sports with me during my campaign,” said Soma.

Gulzar Singh Moonak, SAD candidate Will expose SAD (S) Soma Singh is my senior in kabaddi. I will never target him, but will expose his party, which is hand in glove with the BJP.

As for Leader of Opposition Cheema, he is hopeful to be re-elected. Though he has failed to bring big industry to the constituency, he never misses a chance to accuse the state government of “ignoring” his letters demanding projects for his segment.

During the last Assembly elections, Cheema had polled 46,434 votes, while Congress candidate Ajaib Singh Ratolan was at the second place with 44,789 votes.

“Residents are aware about my efforts for developing the Dirba constituency. Since I am the Leader of Opposition, the government ignored my requests. I am getting a good response and I will win,” Cheema added.

The SAD (Amritsar) has fielded Mandeep Singh, while the Congress has again given ticket to Ratolan.