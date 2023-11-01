Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Bathinda, October 31
The situation turned tense at Sidhana village today as police personnel arrived and surrounded Lakha Sidhana’s house.
The information about the raid at Lakha’s house was given to villagers through loudspeakers of village gurdwara after which a large number of villagers reached the spot. Apart from this, members of de-addiction committees also started reaching the village.
A protest was held by the villagers against this action taken by the police. People said the action had been taken at the behest of the state government as Lakha had announced to participate in the debate called by the Chief Minister at Ludhiana on Wednesday.
SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Lakha Sidhana had been detained at home.
