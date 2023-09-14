Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

PTI

London, September 13

Namya Joshi, a 16-year-old tech prodigy from Ludhiana, has been selected to deliver the keynote address at one of the world’s largest edtech conferences in London, bringing together over 30,000 educators, innovators and changemakers globally.

Will lead 2 sessions Namya Joshi will lead two sessions at Bett UK in January next year on why game-based learning holds the key to social-emotional development and building engaging game-based lesson plans

Joshi will lead two sessions at Bett UK in January next year on why game-based learning holds the key to social-emotional development and building engaging game-based lesson plans.

Credited as “Top Tech Savvy Student” in India and global teacher at the age of just 16, Joshi got hooked on Minecraft after realising that computer gaming could also be used as an education tool.

“I can’t wait to connect with the global edtech community at the show, and exchange ideas on how videogames can help children learn. I firmly believe that we all have knowledge to spread, and Bett is one of the most inspiring learning networks,” she said.

#England #London