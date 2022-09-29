Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

PTI

New Delhi, September 29

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers, the CBI led an operation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and police of multiple states, arresting 175 people and seizing a huge quantity of drugs, officials said on Thursday.

Operation Garuda, which started earlier this week, also involved Interpol. It led to the registration of 127 cases by the CBI, NCB and state police so far, they said.

The countrywide action saw searches being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur, officials said, adding that the searches are still going on.

A large cache of drugs had been seized from various locations, they added.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI