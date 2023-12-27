Malerkotla Muslims organise langars

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, December 26

As a token of gratitude for Guru Gobind Singh's blessing of peace at this historic town, the Muslims of the region are making efforts to make the visit of the pilgrims at Shaheedi Jor Mela comfortable.

With an intent to promote intra-religious brotherhood, volunteers from the Muslim community are organising langars, seminars and distributing literature on communal harmony at Machhiwara, Fatehgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Sirhind, besides Malerkotla.

Maintaining that Muslims from Malerkotla town and surrounding region have special respect for Guru Gobind Singh, Dr Naseer Akhtar, chairman of Sikh-Muslim Sanjh Organisation, said: "Though we started organising langars and events during nagar kirtans and Sikh festivals about five years ago, our organisation has been working for communal harmony for over two decades."

"As Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan had opposed Wazir Khan's decision to brick younger Sahibzadas alive in a wall, Guru Gobind Singh blessed the Nawab and the people of Malerkotla with everlasting peace," Dr Akhtar added.

Wasim Sher, an office-bearer of Muslim Sikh Front of Punjab, lauded the fact that organised steps have been taken to instil a feeling of fraternity among Sikhs and Muslims.

Salim Mohammad, a local, said volunteers associated with him had been organising langars at Machhiwara every year during Shaheedi Jor Mela and Sabha days.

Guru’s blessing As Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan had opposed Wazir Khan’s decision to brick the younger Sahibzadas alive in a wall, Guru Gobind Singh blessed the Nawab and the people of Malerkotla with everlasting peace. — Naseem Akhtar, chairman, Sikh-Muslim Sanjh organisation

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla