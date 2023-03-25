Man held for giving shelter to Gorkha Baba

Ludhiana, March 25

The Khanna Police on Saturday arrested a man for giving shelter to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s aide Tajinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha Baba, while he was on the run.

The accused has been identified as Balwant Singh, a resident of Kuhli Khurd, near Malaud.

A case under Section 212 (harbouring offender) IPC has been registered against the accused.

Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, said that Gorkha, 42, had spent two nights at Balwant’s house when the police were searching for him.

Balwant was also a co-accused in a liquor smuggling case in which both were arrested in the year 2011, Kondal said.