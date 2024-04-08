Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, April 8

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed in Punjab’s Mohali district by her male friend, who fled in her car and was seriously injured in a road accident in neighbouring Haryana, police said on Monday.

Ekta, who worked at a private company, was found dead at her home in the district’s Kharar area with multiple injuries on her neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The incident took place early Saturday in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave, the police said.

According to initial investigation, the accused Anas Qureshi (30) entered Ekta’s house shortly after she returned home.

CCTV footage of the area showed Qureshi coming out of the victim’s house and fleeing in her car.

However, after travelling around 70 km, he met with an accident near Shahabad in Haryana and suffered serious injuries, the police said.

Qureshi, who is undergoing treatment at Chandigarh’s Government Medical College and Hospital, will be arrested once he is discharged, they added.

The police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and ran an eatery in Chandigarh.

