Moosewala killing: Police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi aide extended by 5 days

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 6

Sachin Thapan, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, appeared before the Mansa court after his police remand ended today.

After the Mansa police demanded his five-day police remand, the court extended it till October 10.

Advocate Satinderpal Mittal said the police, while seeking his remand admitted that Thapan was not divulging any details.

In August, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had arrested Sachin Thapan after he was extradited from Azerbaijan.

