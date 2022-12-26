Ferozepur: Sanjha Morcha releases names for panels

Ferozepur, December 25
The Sanjha Morcha issued another list of recommended members for various committees and asked the administration to create two new committees.
The list included the names of Dr Harwinder Singh, Raghubir Singh, Jagjit Singh, Kapil Dev Arora, Dr CR Balu and Kuldip Singh for the Soil Testing Committee; Channan Singh, Jagtar Singh, Dr Kuldip Singh, Dr Bhupinder Singh and Dr Amandeep Singh for the Cattle Inspection Committee; Gurmail Singh, Jagtar Singh, Hamir Singh and Jobanjeet Singh in the Panchayat Resolution Committee; Gurdeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Dhillon and Dr Amandeep Singh for the Water Sampling Committee.
Two more committees, the Human Health Examination Committee and the Environment Status Committee, have been suggested for which they have recommended some names.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...