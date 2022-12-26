Ferozepur: Sanjha Morcha releases names for panels

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 25

The Sanjha Morcha issued another list of recommended members for various committees and asked the administration to create two new committees.

The list included the names of Dr Harwinder Singh, Raghubir Singh, Jagjit Singh, Kapil Dev Arora, Dr CR Balu and Kuldip Singh for the Soil Testing Committee; Channan Singh, Jagtar Singh, Dr Kuldip Singh, Dr Bhupinder Singh and Dr Amandeep Singh for the Cattle Inspection Committee; Gurmail Singh, Jagtar Singh, Hamir Singh and Jobanjeet Singh in the Panchayat Resolution Committee; Gurdeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Dhillon and Dr Amandeep Singh for the Water Sampling Committee.

Two more committees, the Human Health Examination Committee and the Environment Status Committee, have been suggested for which they have recommended some names.

