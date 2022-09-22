Panel to look into Punjab transport staff’s regularisation

Chandigarh, September 21
The case regarding the regularisation of services of contractual drivers and conductors in Punjab Roadways/ Punbus has been sent to a three-member Cabinet sub-panel, said Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar in a press note issued here today.
Bhullar said this in response to a demand raised by employee unions while he was presiding over a meeting with their representatives at the Civil Secretariat. “As per the decision of the Cabinet sub-panel, all eligible candidates will be regularised.”
