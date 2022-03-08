AAP wary of horse-trading in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Even as exit polls predict a clear majority to the AAP, the Congress is drawing up plans to pre-empt any possible horse-trading, should the party fall short of the 59 mark.

Though officially, the Congress says it will repeat the government, its leaders are apprehensive of touching the magic figure. “We may fall short by 5 to 10 seats. This will open up the possibility of horse-trading within parties,” said a leader. —