AAP wary of horse-trading in Punjab

Chandigarh: Even as exit polls predict a clear majority to the AAP, the Congress is drawing up plans to pre-empt any possible horse-trading, should the party fall short of the 59 mark.
Though officially, the Congress says it will repeat the government, its leaders are apprehensive of touching the magic figure. “We may fall short by 5 to 10 seats. This will open up the possibility of horse-trading within parties,” said a leader. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi
Nari Shakti to be at forefront of India's development journe...