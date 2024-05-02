Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 1

In another fillip to its campaign in the Patiala constituency, BJP district rural chief and SGPC member Jathedar Surjit Singh Garhi today rejoined SAD. Garhi holds political significance in Rajpura.

Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garhi to SAD at the latter’s residence in Fatehpur Garhi village. “Garhi had joined the BJP as district rural president, but was always worried for his parent party SAD,” he stated.

SAD candidate NK Sharma was also present on the occasion and said he had worked with Jathedar Garhi decades back when he started his political career.

The Shiromani Akali Dal claimed that for the state to get its legitimate rights from the Centre, it was important that regional parties were voted to power. The SAD supremo said Punjab should choose regional parties for the betterment of the state as these had always stood for their people.

“As national parties have blocked borders of the state for farmers, now Punjabis should block the entry of national parties in the state by voting against them. The only regional party which continues to work for the state and its residents is the Shiromani Akali Dal which will continue to work for them in future too,” said Badal.

“In context of Punjab, which faces many issues pertaining to farmers, industry and law and order, it is imperative for all to ensure the win of SAD. We have and will always continue to raise the issues of every single Punjabi in Parliament,” he said.

“For the past over four decades, the real development of Punjab has only taken place only during the SAD tenure and, therefore, the people should understand why they should vote for their own party, instead of electing outsiders,” added Badal.

“Even those who went in other parties have realised that SAD is the only torch-bearer of the issues related to the state,” he stated.

