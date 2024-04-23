Patiala civic body to go strict on garbage disposal

Mohit Khanna

Tribune News Services

Patiala, April 22

In order to keep a check on the open dumping of garbage, the Patiala Municipal Corporation has deployed patrolling staff at locations where open dumping is witnessed and those found dumping construction waste and unsegregated garbage will be issued challan.

Further, the civic body officials have asked residents to hand over garbage to the employees of Hari Bhari Patiala Waste Management Ltd.

The statement has been issued in the wake of theft and snatchings incidents wherein antisocial elements gained excess inside the house in lieu of collecting garbage and fled with valuables.

Today, cleanliness drive was conducted from Bhooth Nath Mandir to Rajpura Road traffic lights.

The civic body had swung into action and initiated a 15-day-long cleanliness drive to tackle the menace of littered garbage in the city.

MC Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said a review of the cleanliness arrangements on the city’s main roads was conducted, adding that garden and construction waste were found at several locations including the city’s main roads.