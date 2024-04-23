Patiala civic body to go strict on garbage disposal

Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Services
Patiala, April 22
In order to keep a check on the open dumping of garbage, the Patiala Municipal Corporation has deployed patrolling staff at locations where open dumping is witnessed and those found dumping construction waste and unsegregated garbage will be issued challan.
Further, the civic body officials have asked residents to hand over garbage to the employees of Hari Bhari Patiala Waste Management Ltd.
The statement has been issued in the wake of theft and snatchings incidents wherein antisocial elements gained excess inside the house in lieu of collecting garbage and fled with valuables.
Today, cleanliness drive was conducted from Bhooth Nath Mandir to Rajpura Road traffic lights.
The civic body had swung into action and initiated a 15-day-long cleanliness drive to tackle the menace of littered garbage in the city.
MC Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said a review of the cleanliness arrangements on the city’s main roads was conducted, adding that garden and construction waste were found at several locations including the city’s main roads.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...