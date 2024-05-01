People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi, 59, had demolished the Congress citadel Ludhiana (Central) by defeating three-time Congress MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar in the 2022 Assembly poll. Involved in the cable network business, Pappi had unsuccessfully contested as the Congress candidate from Ludhiana (South) in 2012 and finished third. In an interview with Nitin Jain, the AAP nominee said he had not applied for the party ticket but was nominated following a survey, which resulted in his favour. The excerpts:

We miss our supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s presence while campaigning, especially when we are among common people. We draw strength from his principles.

You were elected legislator two years ago and are now contesting the parliamentary election? Why so?

Our family is widely recognised for contributions to both social and political spheres. My elder brother, former MLA Satpal Parashar, had epitomised courage and sacrifice, dedicating his life to the service of Punjab amid turbulent times.

Did you apply for the party ticket or it came unexpectedly?

You will be surprised to know that I never applied for the party ticket. After conducting a comprehensive survey within the party and engaging in extensive discussions with locals, MLAs and party volunteers, it was decided to entrust me with the ticket.

Do you feel your stint as ruling party MLA will benefit you or will you have to face anti-incumbency and fight unkept promises during this election?

Over the past two years as a ruling party MLA, I have worked tirelessly to fulfil the promises made to our voters. Transparency and accountability have been at the core of my work. I am ready to engage openly with any concerns that arise.

With your party supremo Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, do you take it as an advantage or feel his absence in the election field?

While the current situation regarding our party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is challenging, we remain focused on our vision and commitment to serve the people. While we miss his presence in the election field, we draw strength from his principles and continue to advance our campaign with determination.

What changes have you witnessed in the voters’ mood during your long experience in politics?

People were fed up with the traditional parties who only made tall promises. They want basic amenities like best health and education facilities. We are also curbing drug menace and corruption. This is what people want.

