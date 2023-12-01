 Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Cops at the spot where two gangsters were killed. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

A day after two gangsters were killed in a police encounter in Ludhiana, the Punjab Police today constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja to investigate all connections of both gangsters.

Announcing this here, Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said the SIT also comprised ADCP Investigation Rupinder Kaur Sran, ADCP-2 Sohail Mir and SHO Dehlon as its members. The Spl DGP accompanied by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal was addressing a press conference at Punjab Police headquarters here.

As per information, two gangsters identified as Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman (26), and Subham, alias Gopi (26), who were wanted in connection with the shooting of a Ludhiana-based industrialist to extort money, were shot dead during the encounter, which took place near Tibba Pul at Doraha in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening. Five of their accomplices had already been arrested by the Ludhiana police on November 26.

During the encounter, ASI Sukhdeep Singh also sustained a gunshot injury. The police have registered an FIR in this regard.

The Special DGP said both deceased were history-sheeters and wanted by the Punjab Police in multiple criminal cases pertaining to Arms Act, robbery/dacoity and NDPS act registered against them. Ludhiana police have also recovered the SUV, which was snatched from the factory owner, from the arrested persons, he added.

#Punjab Police


