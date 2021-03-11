Protect kids of legal immigrants in US, NAPA urges Senators

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 19

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has urged Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Alex Padilla to protect 2 lakh American-raised legal immigrant children from being deported.

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director, NAPA, said, “There are around 2,00,000 legal students who are staring at deportation from the US. Of these, 75 per cent are American-raised legal immigrant children.”