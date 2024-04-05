Punjab and Haryana High Court questions Zero FIR in cross-border assault case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the State of Punjab on the registration of a Zero FIR despite the injured-farmer’s categorical stand that he was picked up from Punjab and taken to Haryana before being beaten up mercilessly. The query by Justice Harkesh Manuja came less than two months after the farmer’s father alleged that the victim was put in a sack and taken away by the police after he sustained injuries during the farmers’ protest.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Manuja asked Punjab Assistant Advocate-General to obtain specific instructions on providing complete medical record of injured-Pritpal Singh to the investigating agency.

He was also asked to apprise the Court that “once the officer concerned, while registering the FIR was of the view that cognizable offence is made out based on the statement of injured, as to why Zero FIR has been registered regarding the incident, especially when the injured specifically alleges in his statement dated March 14 that he was picked up from the territory of Punjab and taken to the territory of Haryana, where he was beaten up mercilessly”.

The State counsel, during the course of hearing, also produced the Zero FIR registered on April 2 at the Patra police station in Patiala district on the basis of injured-Pritpal Singh’s statement recorded on March 14. Police officers present in the court during the hearing also submitted that the FIR was registered without consulting the medical records of the injured following its non-availability with them.

The matter was brought to Justice Manuja’s notice after the father filed a habeas corpus petition for a warrant officer’s appointment with a “roving writ” to search for a detainee, who was “part of peaceful farmers’ agitation” stopped at Khanauri Border

The petitioner stated that the Haryana Police on the afternoon of February 21 came inside the Punjab territory before attacking his son and other persons. He sustained injuries on both his legs and head in the attack, the petitioner alleged.

“The police put the detainee in a sack from the trolley he was sitting inside and took him along with them. The incident has been narrated to the petitioner by the other persons who were present at the spot,” his counsel added.

