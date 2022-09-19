Punjab Diary: Talk of the town

Amritsar: Though a two-month-old video purportedly showing Talwandi Sabo AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being assaulted by her husband had gone viral on social media, her in-laws recently installed a direction board of the MLA’s residence on GT Road in New Amritsar. The step has become a talk of the town.

Blame game continues

Gurdaspur: In 2017, when former Cabinet Minister Sucha Singh Langah was caught in a sleaze video, everybody who mattered in Punjab’s politics was dead sure that Langah’s career was done and dusted. A good five years later, the protagonist of the sordid drama, a woman, has now publicly blamed his rival former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for being the brain behind the clip. Earlier, she had blamed Langah. The two leaders have been at loggerheads for the past several decades. Now, Randhawa’s supporters are claiming that Langah has instigated the woman to pin the blame on their leader. Notwithstanding the animosity between the two leaders and with a reminder from literature: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!

A novel protest

Amritsar: Recently, SAD leader Talbir Singh Gill protested against the skyrocketing prices of sand. Gill distributed sand in bags given by jewellers to customers. He said soon people may have to hire bodyguards while procuring sand. He said AAP leaders who used to cry hoarse over the mining mafia during the previous governments, have now gone silent.

Permanent residency blues

Patiala: The government’s direction to collect details of employees who have got permanent residency (PR) of foreign nations has set the cat among the pigeons. A few police personnel, panchayat and power corporation officials are regularly making rounds of their offices to know what “action can be taken against them”. An official of the Panchayat Department who made several trips abroad without leaves and also holds a foreign citizenship has been busy discussing the matter with his lawyers. Another Inspector-ranked officer, who went abroad several times, has deleted his pictures uploaded on social media.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Pawan Jaiswar, Charanjit Teja & Aman Sood