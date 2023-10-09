Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students

Abohar: Instead of waiting for money by the government to improve infrastructure in Government Primary Smart School at Ajit Singh Nagar here, the staff have collected money to purchase a piece of land on which a park and rooms will be constructed. The construction work on a boundary wall has started. School Principal Suman Kamboj says the school started in 2008 with two rooms and 50 children were enrolled. Gradually, the number increased and with the help of the government, five more rooms were built. Now, the number of children in the school is around 450. They had been facing problems due to lack of a playground. The staff contributed money from their own salaries. Now, a room and a playground will be come up at the site.

A gigantic menace

Gurdaspur: The recent recovery of 12 kg pure-grade heroin from the jurisdiction of the Dorangla police station has the cops scratching their heads in desperation. A month earlier, a team led by ASP Aditya Warrier had confiscated 18 kg heroin from Dinanagar. Senior officers claim for every kilogram of narcotics they seize, 5 to 10 kg finds its way to the rave party circuit of Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. Before the dope is moved to these places, enough contraband is left behind in Punjab to ruin its youth. As per a conservative estimate, every third household in border villages is affected by drugs. The cops are now back to the drawing board trying to find a solution to the dope problem, which officers clandestinely say has reached “gigantic proportions”.

Police Department ‘demoralised’

Amritsar: Taking note of transfer of Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan in the aftermath of the illegal mining case, former health minister and senior BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla pointed out that the incident has left the Police Department demoralised. She questioned the rationale behind corruption charges surfacing against the cop soon after the arrest of an AAP MLA’s relative. Ironically, the suspect, who was held with 9 others from the spot, got regular bail.

#Abohar