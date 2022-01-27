Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to hoist Tricolour in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the national flag during a state-level Republic Day function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College in Phase 6, Mohali, on Wednesday.

The function will begin at 9.58 am and culminate at 11 am. There will be no cultural function owing to the pandemic. Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said directed district heads of various departments to ensure arrangements for the function are made well in advance. Meanwhile, SSP Harjeet Singh said around 500 police personnel will be deputed for the event.

