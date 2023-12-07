Punjabi University, Patiala, gets IPR chair

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has sanctioned an IPR Chair to Punjabi University, Patiala, under the “Scheme for Pedagogy and Research in IPR for Holistic Education and Academia” (SPRIHA), making the varsity the first in the state to establish an IPR chair.

Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the IPR and Technology Transfer Cell for this initiative and said the establishment of IPR chair will boost the research, extension and training activities in the field of IPR in the state.

