Punjabi University, Patiala, gets IPR chair

Patiala, December 6
The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has sanctioned an IPR Chair to Punjabi University, Patiala, under the “Scheme for Pedagogy and Research in IPR for Holistic Education and Academia” (SPRIHA), making the varsity the first in the state to establish an IPR chair.
Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the IPR and Technology Transfer Cell for this initiative and said the establishment of IPR chair will boost the research, extension and training activities in the field of IPR in the state.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...