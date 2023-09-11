Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

Months after it messed up the new admission process at its Centre for Distance and Online Education as it failed to apply for an approval from the Distance Education Bureau, Punjabi University, Patiala, has now decided to allow boys to appear for private exams for Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts programmes.

Releasing this information, the institute said earlier only girls were allowed to take exams in the private mode.

As per the university’s rules, students seeking admission to BA programmes need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examinations. There is no internal assessment for private students. These students cannot take practical subjects. The examination of private students of BA part-1 will be held only at colleges or affiliated colleges under the university’s jurisdiction.

Areas of Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Ropar, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla districts come under the jurisdiction of the university. Students of the above-mentioned areas only can take admission in MA private courses at the university. They can seek admission in MA Punjabi, Defence Studies, Sanskrit, Urdu and Persian subjects.

Months ago, the university had failed to apply in time to the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) for the continuation of institutional recognition. Due to this, it was unable to admit new students to its UGC-approved distance education courses. It also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but failed to get any respite in the matter.

Failed to apply for approval in time

Months ago, the university had failed to apply in time to the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) for the continuation of institutional recognition. Due to this, it was unable to admit new students to its UGC-approved distance education courses. It also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but failed to get any respite in the matter.

#Punjabi University Patiala