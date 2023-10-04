Rahul back at Golden Temple for sewa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

On Day 2 of his ‘personal visit’ to the holy city, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed ‘sewa’ at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji Langar Hall and at a ‘jodha ghar’ in the Golden Temple complex.

Along with chopping vegetables, he also served ‘langar’ to the devotees. After partake of langar, Rahul washed the utensils. In the evening, the Congress MP cleaned shoes at the ‘jodha ghar’.

Yesterday, he also volunteered to carry the ‘Palki’ for some time and also cleaned the gold plated railings on the passage with a cloth.

This was Rahul’s second visit to the Golden Temple in 2023. Earlier, he had come prior to the launch of Punjab leg of ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra. Rahul had reportedly asked the state Congress leaders not to accompany him.

