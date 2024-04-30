Rain drenches wheat in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 29

Wheat lying in the open in Jalandhar mandi got drenched as rains hit the district. Harvesting in some parts was also stopped for a day. A visit to the mandi also showed a sombre picture.

When The Tribune reached the mandi, many gunny bags were found uncovered with trampoline sheets. Surjit Singh, a farmer from Hirapur village, said, “I had cultivated wheat on two acres and harvesting on one acre is still left,” he added.

Pawanpreet Singh, another farmer from Nussi village, was seen standing under the shed of a shop nearby the mandi along with the mini truck in which he had brought the harvested wheat. “I cannot leave my produce here like this. I can see the gunny bags getting soaked here. It feels tough,” he shared.

Gurvinder Singh, an arhtiya, said that the arrangements were proper in the market, but, still, due to rains, the fear of damage to crops remained.

Farmer Tarsem Singh from Ucha village in Adampur block, Jalandhar, was yet to harvest the wheat crop on six acres, but untimely rains delayed the process for today.

“Harvesting has been completed on half of my fields, but half are still left. If it stops raining, then it will be easy for us to continue the process of reaping,” Tarsem said.

