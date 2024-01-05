Revenue department to hold special camps across state for registration of pending mutation on January 6

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 5

The Revenue Department will organize special camps at tehsil and sub-tehsil levels, on Saturday, to address the backlog of pending mutation cases across the state.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said employees would be present in revenue offices throughout the district, working on the holiday, to register the pending mutations as per the directions of Revenue Minister Mr Bram Shanker Jimpa.

Officials concerned have been instructed to promptly register all pending mutations during the event.

The Revenue Department also issued a helpline number 8184900002 for filing complaints regarding the functioning of the department in Mohali. Non-resident Indians can register their complaints on 9464100168. These numbers are for written complaints only.

