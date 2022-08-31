Rise in swine flu cases in Punjab leaves doctors baffled

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

Though swine flu usually occurs during the late fall (September to October) and winter, around 44 people have already tested positive and seven have lost their lives in the state. Of seven, three deaths have been reported in Ludhiana district, two in Patiala and one each in Malerkotla and Sangrur.

Last week, a 22-year-old youth from Patiala had died of Swine flu at PGI, Chandigarh.

Following the rise in cases of swine flu, the Health Department has directed all the districts to take preventive steps and set up “flu corners” at the hospitals.

Officials in the department said 220 persons had already been tested for swine flu in the state.

Nodal Officer Dr Gagandeep Grover said, “Swine flu cases are usually reported from November till March. It is quite strange that positive cases are being reported earlier. The ‘flu corners’ are being set up in each district.”

When asked about the rising deaths, Dr Grover said, “A team comprising experts from the PGIMER and medical colleges will conduct a death audit. Majority of the patients who died of swine flu had comorbidities.”

He said majority of the swine flu cases were scattered and no clusters had been reported so far. “We are closely monitoring the situation. Around 134 contacts of positive patients have been given Tamiflu.”

