Ropar tractor mechanic found dead

Ropar, April 7

A 34-year-old tractor mechanic was found murdered near Bharatgarh village here yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Mukaddar Singh, a resident of Begumpura village.

Sikandar Singh, a brother of deceased, in his complaint to the police has stated that Mukaddar was employed as a tractor mechanic at a shop in Bharatgarh village. He said Mukaddar was missing since April 5 evening and his body was found at a isolated place near Bada Pind yesterday morning.

Kiratpur Sahib SHO Jatin Kapoor said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against an accused and the post-mortem examination was conducted today.

