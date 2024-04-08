Ropar tractor mechanic found dead

Ropar, April 7
A 34-year-old tractor mechanic was found murdered near Bharatgarh village here yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Mukaddar Singh, a resident of Begumpura village.
Sikandar Singh, a brother of deceased, in his complaint to the police has stated that Mukaddar was employed as a tractor mechanic at a shop in Bharatgarh village. He said Mukaddar was missing since April 5 evening and his body was found at a isolated place near Bada Pind yesterday morning.
Kiratpur Sahib SHO Jatin Kapoor said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against an accused and the post-mortem examination was conducted today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
Democracy Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Lashes out at Centre, terms it ‘kale Angrez’