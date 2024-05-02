Rupani sure of BJP’s victory on Bathinda seat

Bathinda, May 1
Former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP state in-charge Vijay Rupani on Wednesday exhorted party workers to leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of candidates.
Chairing a meeting of Bathinda workers here, Rupani said he was confident that the Bathinda seat would add to the tally of the BJP with the victory of its candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu Maluka.
Rupani was accompanied by national secretary Dr Narinder Raina, state general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu, state general secretary Dayal Sodhi, vice-president Surjit Jayani, Jagdeep Nakai, Mona Jaiswal and Bathinda candidate Parampal.
District president Sarup Singla, of Bathinda (rural), Ravi Preet Sidhu of Mansa Rakesh Jain and Muktsar’s Satish Asija were also present. Candidate’s husband Gurpreet Maluka, ex-MLA Mangat Rai Bansal, Sunil Singla state co-convenor, media management cell, along with 42 mandal presidents and general secretaries were also present at the meeting.
