SC refuses to cancel bail granted to Punjab ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in rape case

New Delhi, July 5
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refuses to cancel bail granted to Punjab ex-MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in a 2021 rape case.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted the Lok Insaf Party lader bail in January.
Earlier, in his plea, Bains had claimed to be innocent.
He asserted that he had fallen victim to a conspiracy hatched by his opponents. It has been asserted that the woman had made different versions at different times, which falsified her story.
Earlier, the victim had moved an application to the Punjab CM through his OSD on 5-10-2020, levelling allegations against property dealer Sukhchain Singh (one accused in this case) for forcing her to have sexual relations with him. Later, she struck a compromise and retracted from her previous statement with the plea that some words had been mentioned erroneously and her property matter had been settled. Regarding the property matter, she moved another application before the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, on November 16, 2020, mentioning she was raped between August 4 to October 1, 2020.
The FIR was registered against Bains in July 2021.
