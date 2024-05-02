Search ops conducted in view of ensuing Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 1

With intent to keep a close watch on activities of miscreants, including drug peddlers and criminals facing trials during ensuing Lok Sabha election, the police conducted a district-wide search operation on the pattern of CASO (Cordon and Search Operation).

Special teams supervised by SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal, DSP (H) Karamjit Singh, DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh, Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh, Ahmedgarh DSP Amritpal Singh and Amargarh DSP Surinder Pal Singh cordoned off predestined localities and conducted intensive search of premises of notorious anti-social elements who had earlier been booked in various cases.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that separate teams of police personnel, each supervised by a DSP, had conducted intensive searches of residential and commercial premises of drug peddlers and other criminals who had been facing trials and some of them were on bail and parole.

The crackdown was undertaken with intent to demoralise anti-social elements and boost morale of residents so that they could actively and fearlessly participate in the Lok Sabha election for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur constituencies.

“Though we have already tightened noose around anti-social elements, we conducted an intensive search operation after cordoning off localities inhabited by suspected criminals and accused already booked under various sections of law, early morning on Wednesday,” said SSP Kaur.

No recovery of objectionable materials, including drugs, narcotics or illegal weapons was reported.

