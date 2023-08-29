Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura firing case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 28

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing incident of October 2015 filed the second supplementary challan in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class (JMIC) here today.

The SIT presented a 56-page challan along with 2,446 pages of supportive documents in this supplementary challan.

Earlier the SIT, headed by LK Yadav, ADGP, and comprising IG Rakesh Agarwal and Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana as members, had presented the first challan on February 24 followed by a supplementary challan on April 25 in the Faridkot court.

The accused in these cases include former Punjab Chief Minister, late Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and former DGP Sumedh Saini.

However, in the second supplementary challan, former CM Prakash Singh Badal’s name has been placed in column no. 2 as he has died.

In the challan, column no.1 contains the list of the accused who have been found guilty during investigation or after the completion of investigation. Column no. 2 contains against whom the police find no case or they are not found to be culprits or those who died during the trial. In the second supplementary chargesheet, the SIT submitted more evidence in the court, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

There are two criminal cases relating to the Kotkapura police firing incident in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents. The first was registered by the Kotkapura police against Sikh protesters on October 14, 2015.

Later, while all accused were given a clean chit, four police officers, including the complainant SHO, were named as accused.

The second FIR in the incident was lodged on August 7, 2018, on the basis of an investigation made by a judicial commission.

How events unfolded

October 14, 2015: Kotkapura police firing incident happened; first FIR was registered against the protesters

August 7, 2018: Second FIR in the incident registered against four police officers after an inquiry by judicial commission

February 24, 2023: The first challan containing 7,000 pages presented by SIT

April 25: Supplementary challan with prosecution sanction of 2,400-pages was presented

August 28: Second supplementary challan presented

