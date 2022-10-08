Mansa: Shift dump yard, residents to NGT

Mansa, October 7
A team of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) led by Justice Jasveer Singh along with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal visited Mansa district today.
The NGT team flagged poor sanitation in the district. SC Aggarwal of the NGT monitoring committee said groupism in the nagar council had led to stalling of development works in Mansa city. “Management of solid waste is quite poor. Despite issuing the directions earlier, situation of garbage dump remains the same,” added Aggarwal.
Members of the Nasha Sanghrash Committee requested the NGT to provide solutions for cleaning Bhai Gurdas pond as well.
Gurlabh Singh Mahal of Sanvidhan Bachao Manch said, “We have requested the NGT to direct the state government and Mansa DC to shift the garbage dump from the city.”
