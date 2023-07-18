Sukhbir gets court nod to go abroad for 10 days

Faridkot, July 17
The court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Faridkot, today allowed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, an accused in the Kotkapura police firing case, to go abroad for 10 days to attend the graduation ceremony of his daughter.
Though the prosecution, on the behalf of the special investigation team (SIT), opposed Badal’s application, expressing the apprehension that he may influence the course of the investigation, tamper with evidence and threaten witnesses, the court granted him permission to go abroad with some conditions.
Sukhbir was allowed permission to visit abroad last month as well. He had returned from the previous visit on July 2.
Granting him permission, the court imposed the condition on the applicant that he would make himself available before the court as and when directed.
He shall furnish an unconditional bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh in the form of a surety to appear in the court as when directed by the court.
