Suspect hurt in encounter, held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 15

A brief gunfight between the suspect who opened fire at a doctor in Talwandi Sabo on Saturday night, and the police took place at Gurusar village in Talwandi-Rama road in Bathinda district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the Bathinda police got the information that the suspect was hiding in Gurusar village, so when the police team reached to catch the assailant, he opened fire on the police, after which the police also retaliated.

The suspect was injured in the firing and he was immediately taken to a hospital.

Talking to The Tribune, Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said a brief encounter took place as the police team was sent to nab the suspect during which the assailants fired at the police.

In response, the police fired at the suspect who was hit by a bullet, and then held.