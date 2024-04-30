Thieves target four houses, make away with valuables

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

Unknown miscreants targeted four houses in Nai Abadi and stole cash, mobile phones and other items from there.

Mahavir Baghla, one of the victims, said at around 4 am, a thief barged into my house through the terrace door and stole the cash. After the incident, the thieves threw the empty purse on the terrace and ran away.

A widow woman Babita said she had saved Rs 10,000 through hard work as a labourer. This morning when she woke up, she saw shocked to see that household items were scattered in the house and the trunk was missing from there. Later, the trunk was found lying in the adjacent plot but the cash was missing.

Another woman Savitri Devi said when she woke up, she noticed that her mobile phone was missing. The family suspected that the thieves might have used some intoxicant to render them unconscious.

Pinky Sharma said a thief entered her house at night. She raised an alarm and tried to catch the miscreant but he ran away, this entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed outside.

City-2 police reached the spot to investigate and started scanning the CCTV cameras.

