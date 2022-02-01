Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa keeps party in suspense

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, January 31

Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Churian Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa kept up the guessing game as he did not turn up to file his nomination on the penultimate day of filing the papers. His son, Ravi Nandan Bajwa, too, failed to turn up.

Tript has been sending regular feelers to the high command seeking a ticket from Batala instead of Fatehgarh Churian from where he is the sitting MLA. On Saturday, instructions were sent out from his camp to his followers, including Batala Mayor Sukhdeep Singh Teja and a dozen municipal councilors, to ensure their Whatsapp status showed Tript will be contesting as an Independent from Batala if the high command refused to bow to his demand.

Bajwa remained ensconced at his Qadian residence today. Deliberations were held throughout the day, but by evening no consensus had been reached. Trip camp insiders say whenever the minister gives finality to his decision to fight from Fatehgarh Churian, his supporters step in and bar him from making it public. —

#TriptRajinderBajwa